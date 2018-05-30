See Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse's Christian Siriano Wedding Gown from Every Angle

The Royal Wedding may have been the weekend prior, but Sasha Pieterse didn’t let her princess moment pass her by for her wedding day. The PLL actress, 22, tied the knot in Ireland over the weekend with boyfriend Hudson Scheaffer, 28, in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family. And in the wedding photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, her dreamy ruffled Christian Siriano wedding gown was the star of the show (in addition to the couple themselves).

And a few days later, the new bride is showing you the dramatic gown from every angle. In an Instagram video posted Tuesday night, the couple stands still while the camera pans in a 360-degree view while a shower of gold confetti cascades over them.

“A few days ago, I married the man of my dreams at a castle in a faraway land in front of my closest friends and family…swoon,” Pieterse captioned the video, before jokingly apologizing for the amount of wedding and honeymoon content to come on her feed.

Her swoon-worthy dress was designed by Christian Siriano, who also designed wedding looks for Orange is the New Black actress Samira Wiley and her wife Lauren Morelli for their wedding in March 2017.

The new couple celebrated their big day at Leslie Castle, in Glaslough, Ireland. The PLL star, who is now starring in a spinoff of the series, The Perfectionists, completed her wedding look with a circular diamond necklace from XIV Karats and earrings and bracelets from Voltaire Diamonds. Her beauty look was composed of center-parted loose waves courtesy of hairstylist, Ryan Richman, and a smoky eye, pale pink lip and glowing skin thanks to makeup artist Kirin Bhatty. The wedding photos were captured by photographer Elizabeth Messina.

For his part, Scheaffer wore a sleek black tuxedo, a classic black bow tie and a pair of black patent shoes.

Although the dress was a moment, in the end the wedding was all about love for the pair.

“He’s incredible,” Pieterse told PEOPLE while she was competing on Dancing With the Stars in October 2017. “What we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love,” she said. “I’m excited to start our life together.”