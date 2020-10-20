This $33 Matching Set Just Launched on Amazon, and It’s Already a Best-Seller

Matching loungewear sets are one of 2020’s hottest fashion commodities. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in them, shoppers and editors alike can’t get enough of them, and now that working from home has become the new normal, they’re everyone’s favorite wardrobe staple. Looking to scoop one up for yourself? This $33 PrettyGarden Two-Piece Matching Sweatsuit is comfy, cute, and soaring up Amazon’s best-sellers chart.
Debuting on Amazon at the end of the summer, this PrettyGarden matching sweatsuit has already become a number one best-seller in its category and recently jumped up the retailer’s Hot New Releases chart. This comes as no surprise considering the brand’s teddy coat was one of last year’s viral jackets, and its stretchy jumpsuit was an instant hit among Amazon shoppers.
Made from a cozy polyester-spandex blend, the loungewear set has customers raving about how soft it is. “This set is soooo comfy!” one reviewer wrote. “It’s like wearing PJs, but stylish and socially accepted as loungewear. Lightweight, so it’s not bulky and good for exercising or sleeping in as well. I work from home, so this is going to be a go-to outfit.”
“I LOVE this two piece set,” another customer said. “The fabric is so soft and comfortable. It is loose and provides a cozy fit. This will easily be one of my favorite loungewear outfits for the fall and winter.”
Aside from being ridiculously comfortable, the PrettyGarden sweatsuit is also stylish and versatile. Comprised of a long-sleeve crewneck top with drop shoulders and drawstring high-waisted bottoms, it’s a set that you can easily dress up or down. In fact, one shopper even touted it as the “perfect grab and go outfit!”
Whether you style this loungewear set with sneakers while running errands, dress it up with heels on the weekend, or simply wear it with your favorite pair of slippers while lounging on the couch, you can’t go wrong. Available in 18 gorgeous colors, this $33 matching set is definitely worth adding to your wardrobe ASAP.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Two-Piece Matching Sweatsuit, $32.99; amazon.com
