This $33 Matching Set Just Launched on Amazon, and It’s Already a Best-Seller

Matching loungewear sets are one of 2020’s hottest fashion commodities. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in them, shoppers and editors alike can’t get enough of them, and now that working from home has become the new normal, they’re everyone’s favorite wardrobe staple. Looking to scoop one up for yourself? This $33 PrettyGarden Two-Piece Matching Sweatsuit is comfy, cute, and soaring up Amazon’s best-sellers chart.