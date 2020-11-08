This $33 Matching Loungewear Set Feels Like 'Silky, Magic Softness,' According to Amazon Shoppers

You may already be familiar with Prettygarden thanks to its viral teddy coat, stretchy jumpsuit, and ultra-popular sweatsuit. And with hundreds of five-star ratings from customers, this comfy long-sleeve set is on its way to becoming the brand’s next new fan favorite. “Prettygarden hits a home run again!” one shopper wrote. “I have purchased a few things from them and they are always amazing, in style, and sooo comfortable! I love this set and am thinking about buying these as gifts for Christmas!”