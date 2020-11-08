This $33 Matching Loungewear Set Feels Like 'Silky, Magic Softness,' According to Amazon Shoppers

If 2020 was an outfit, it would definitely be a matching loungewear set. Celebrities, influencers, and editors alike have been seen wearing cozy and cute iterations of this look non-stop over the past few months, and needless to say, we’re totally on board. Looking to get in on the year’s biggest fashion trend? Then you’ll want to add the $33 Prettygarden Two-Piece Matching Set to your Amazon shopping cart ASAP.
You may already be familiar with Prettygarden thanks to its viral teddy coat, stretchy jumpsuit, and ultra-popular sweatsuit. And with hundreds of five-star ratings from customers, this comfy long-sleeve set is on its way to becoming the brand’s next new fan favorite. “Prettygarden hits a home run again!” one shopper wrote. “I have purchased a few things from them and they are always amazing, in style, and sooo comfortable! I love this set and am thinking about buying these as gifts for Christmas!”
Buy It! PrettyGarden Two-Piece Matching Set, $26.69–$32.99; amazon.com
Made from a polyester cotton blend, the adorable set is the epitome of comfort and style. In fact, it’s so comfy that shoppers have described it as feeling like “silky, magic softness” and “buttery soft.” One customer even called the set the “most comfortable pajamas ever” and added, “when you put this set on, you'll never want to take it off.”
Another reason customers love this loungewear look so much is because of how versatile it is. “It’s great to sleep in, pretty warm but not overly so,” one reviewer explained. “I love the matching set, it looks really stylish. So much so that I’ll probably wear it outside, not just as loungewear.”
Thanks to its loose-fitting top (which is available in both a hoodie and crewneck silhouette) and jogger-style bottoms (complete with an ultra-stretchy drawstring waistband, pockets, and elastic ankle bands), this $33 set is everything you could dream of wearing as the temperatures drop this season. Plus, it’s available in a variety of prints and colors, including tie-dye, leopard, and lightning bolt prints.
Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite versions of the Prettygarden two-piece matching loungewear set from Amazon now.
Buy It! PrettyGarden Two-Piece Matching Set in Solid Navy, $26.69–$32.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.