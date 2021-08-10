After debuting a "MISUNDERSTOOD" face tattoo last February, Presley Gerber was spotted Monday without the ink on his cheek

Presley Gerber Seems to Have Removed His 'Misunderstood' Face Tattoo a Year After Ink's Debut

Presley Gerber appears to have had one of his most prominent tattoos removed.

The model, 22, was spotted Monday with girlfriend Sydney Brooke at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, California. Gerber, sported a fresh face — one that was notably missing the "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattoo on his cheek.

Photos on Gerber's Instagram earlier this month show that the tattoo has faded, apparently in the process of having it removed. A rep for Gerber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"If anyone has s--- to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face," he said in the same video.

"We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool," Presley told PEOPLE at the time of getting to model alongside Kaia, 19. "We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."

The son of Cindy Crawford, 55, and Rande Gerber, 59, spent a majority of the COVID-19 pandemic working with girlfriend Sydney Brooke at his dad's Malibu restaurant Cafe Habana.

"Presley seems to be doing well. He is very focused on helping his dad out to keep their restaurant going. He is working most days," a source told PEOPLE last May.