Presley Gerber has recently displayed several of his eye-catching tattoos on social media

Presley Gerber Shows Off New Barbed Wire Hand Tattoo a Month After Debuting a Gun Tat on His Torso

Presley Gerber is showing off his new ink.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old model shared a photo on his Instagram Story of his new tattoo, which features barbed wire inked out over the knuckles of his hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star tagged tattoo artist Rafael Valdez in the post.

The black and white photo of the new hand ink is just one of the new tattoo additions the model has recently shown off on social media.

Last month, Gerber — the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and brother of model Kaia Gerber — posted a shirtless video of himself playing basketball on Instagram, which revealed several eye-catching tattoos, including the number “310” inked in block font above his belly button and a gun covering his right hipbone.

In the caption-less Instagram post, Gerber wears black sweatpants, black Nike Mid Top sneakers and a pink mesh ball cap embossed with the phrase “can cowboys cry” as he shows off his basketball skills.

While the meaning of his “310” ink is likely references his family’s Los Angeles area code, the gun is seemingly designed to look as though it’s partially concealed by a holster or his pants.

Image zoom Presley Gerber/Instagram

In February, Gerber faced criticism for getting a face tattoo that features the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” written in capital letters across his right cheekbone.

He later clapped back at his critics in an Instagram Live video captured by a Twitter user: “You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said in the clip.

Image zoom Presley Gerber/Instagram

Image zoom Jon Boy Tattoo/Instagram

When asked about the meaning of his tattoo, Gerber replied, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”

“If anyone has s—t to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face,” he said in the same video, pointing to the fresh ink.

In March, Gerber once again addressed the “MISUNDERSTOOD” tat.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..,” the model wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “Hmmmm?”