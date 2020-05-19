The 20-year-old model has been dating Sydney Brooke since March

Presley Gerber ‘Doing Well’ as He and New Girlfriend Syndey Brooke Work at His Dad’s Restaurant: Source

Presley Gerber is "doing well" as he works at his dad's Malibu restaurant, Cafe Habana, with girlfriend Sydney Brooke.

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is "focused" on keeping business alive at the eatery during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Presley seems to be doing well. He is very focused on helping his dad out to keep their restaurant going. He is working most days," the source says.

The 20-year-old model has been dating Brooke since March.

"He and Sydney work together. They try to work the same shift," the source continues. "Presley still lives at his parents guest house and Sydney spends time there as well. Presley has slowed down the partying."

The couple were photographed walking to work together wearing face masks over the weekend.

Brooke wore baggy jeans and a red crop top paired with white sneakers, while Presley donned a backward baseball cap, black T-shirt and ripped skinny jeans.

Last month, Presley gave fans a peek into his life working at Cafe Habana with a photo of himself in the kitchen wearing a bandana over his face and placing an order of food on the counter.

"We’re still out here working!" he captioned the photo.

On Monday, Brooke shared a photo with Presley of the couple perched on a beachside porch in an intimate embrace.

"Life is better with you," she wrote sweetly in the caption.

In April, Presley shared another photo with Brooke of the pair sharing a kiss on the lips.

"Bonnie and Clyde," Presley wrote next to the snap.

In March, Presley defended his decision to get a face tattoo that reads "MISUNDERSTOOD" on his right cheekbone.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm?" he wrote on his Instagram Story.

"You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said previously in an Instagram Live video. "If anyone has s— to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face."

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing," he also told viewers in the video. "It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life."