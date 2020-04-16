Presley Gerber Debuts New Torso Tattoos Including a Gun on His Hip Bone

Presley Gerber just unveiled some more eye-catching tattoos.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old model posted a shirtless video of himself playing basketball, revealing several large tattoos, including the number “301” inked in block font above his belly button and a gun covering his right hipbone.

In the caption-less Instagram post, Gerber — the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — is wearing black sweatpants, black Nike Mid Top sneakers and a pink mesh ball cap embossed with the phrase “can cowboys cry” as he shows off his basketball skills.

While the meaning of his “301” ink is likely references his family’s Los Angeles area code, the gun is seemingly designed to look as though it’s partially concealed by a holster or his pants: “You packing heat I see,” one Instagram wrote in the comment section.

Last month, the star posted a black and white selfie on Instagram with what appeared to be a new face tattoo of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo with a star design outline on his right temple and cheekbone.

“Colorblind,” Gerber captioned the post.

Despite publicly defended his first face tattoo (the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” written in capital letters under his left eye), fans and followers didn’t hold back in the comments section as they voiced their disapproval of what they believed to be his second face tattoo.

“Please, stop inking up your handsome face. Listen to the people who love you most….your parents!” one person user wrote. Another added, “Please! Leave your beautiful face alone.”

However, Gerber quickly clarified that the artwork was actually just a face filter and threatened to delete his account (for the second time) if the criticism continues.

“It was a filter lol damn.. Also I don’t ‘want to be hood’ wtf u don’t know me chill I’m grateful if I wanted to I could be posting money n s— but I don’t so stfu please or imma delete my gram it stressful,” he wrote over another second black and white selfie on his Instagram Story.

The model’s comment came just one week after he said “people love to hate me” in response to backlash over his “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..,” Gerber wrote on his Instagram Story. “Hmmmm?”

The star debuted the body art on Feb. 7, when he shared a video of New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena inking the word on his face. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Gerber wrote on Instagram.