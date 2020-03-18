Presley Gerber Claps Back at Social Media Users Who Thought He Got a Second Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber is making it clear, he did not get a second face tattoo.

On Tuesday morning, the 20-year-old model posted a black and white selfie on Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a new face tattoo of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo with a star design outline on his right temple and cheekbone.

“Colorblind,” Gerber — the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — captioned the post, wearing a black beanie hat, a graphic T-shirt and a zip-up sweatshirt.

The star publicly defended his first face tattoo (the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” written in capital letters under his left eye) earlier this month, but that didn’t stop followers from voicing their disapproval in the comments section of what they believed to be his second face tattoo.

“Please, stop inking up your handsome face. Listen to the people who love you most….your parents!” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Please! Leave your beautiful face alone.”

However, Gerber quickly clarified that the artwork was actually just a face filter and threatened to delete his account (for the second time) if the criticism continues.

“It was a filter lol damn.. Also I don’t ‘want to be hood’ wtf u don’t know me chill I’m grateful if I wanted to I could be posting money n s— but I don’t so stfu please or imma delete my gram it stressful,” he wrote over another second black and white selfie on his Instagram Story.

The model’s latest clapback comes just one week after he said “people love to hate me” in response to backlash over his “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattoo.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..,” Gerber wrote on his Instagram Story. “Hmmmm?”

The star debuted the body art on Feb. 7, when he shared a video of New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena inking the word on his face. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Gerber wrote on Instagram.

Valena, who has tattooed super-small, super-precise designs on celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, also shared some photos of the ink on his social media, writing in the caption for one photo, “Sorry mom.”