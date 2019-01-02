Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Gerber, 19, Charged with DUI

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s son Presley Gerber was arrested and charged with a DUI early Sunday morning in Beverly Hills, Sgt. Thomas West of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

West tells PEOPLE Presley, 19, was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Station and was released without bail. Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the rising model, got pulled over by police around 4 a.m. on Sunday for speeding, and once police smelled alcohol on his breath, he was asked to take a field sobriety test, which he failed.

California state enforces a strict zero tolerance underage drunk driving law, so having a BAC of 0.01% results in an arrest.

If convicted, Presley will have his driver’s license suspended for a minimum of one year and face up to $250 in fines.

“Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations,” Presley’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, said in a statement, adding that his client has no criminal record and has never previously been arrested

Reps for Crawford and Gerber have not commented.

Since his runway debut over two years ago, Presley’s racked up an impressive modeling resumé: he’s appeared on catwalks for Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Tommy Hifiger and Prabal Gurung, and starred in numerous campaigns, including Omega, Tod’s, YSL Beauté and one for Calvin Klein alongside his 17-year-old sister and fellow model Kaia Gerber.

This past year, Presley teamed up with his supermodel mom for Pepsi’s Super Bowl LII commercial (Cindy’s own iconic debut Pepsi commercial hit airways in 1992 — seven years before Presley was born).

“We’re a close family, especially me and my sister, so it’s definitely cool,” Presley told PEOPLE last year.

He added, “We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.”