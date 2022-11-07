Presley Gerber and Girlfriend Lexi Wood Make Relationship Instagram Official: 'She's My Favorite'

"I have been in love with her since the day I laid eyes on her," Presley Gerber said of his girlfriend Lexi Wood after the two went Instagram official last week

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 7, 2022 12:14 PM
Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood
Photo: Presley Gerber/Instagram

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood are putting their love on social media.

The 23-year-old model, who's the son of Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford, took to Instagram to open up about life with his new girlfriend.

In an Instagram carousel shared by Gerber last week, the two were captured sharing a passionate kiss while an audio saying "Guys I did it! I've found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been" played in the background.

"Guys I did it… ❤️♾️❤," Gerber captioned the photos, Wood commenting "loving you."

Wood also shared her own post declaring her adoration for Gerber writing, "if you didn't already know, I'm in love."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Casamigos

Gerber and Wood also got candid about their relationship with a Q&A on their Instagram Stories, covering all aspects of their blossoming love.

When asked why they decided to go public with their romance, Wood said, "I always told you guys that when I was in love that I would share it and we've arrived. Your girl is in love with this guy."

She also revealed that the beginning of their romance was "funny" because they started as friends (according to both, they met through a mutual friend around seven years ago).

Yet it was love at first sight for the both of them, Gerber sharing, "I have been in love with her since the day I laid eyes on her."

Wood also revealed that it took "less than a week" for Gerber to ask her to take their relationship to the next level after their first date.

Lexi Wood, Presley Walker Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Michael Kovac/Getty

Gerber has already introduced Wood to his famous parents, the four of them spotted at multiple occasions including the Casamigos Halloween bash on Oct. 28th, where they dressed up in The Flintstones couple's costumes.

"Everything's so natural," Wood shared of meeting each other's families.

While the two are not engaged, they revealed that moving in together and marriage is definitely in the cards, Gerber sharing that tying the knot is a "for sure" plan for the future.

Previously, Gerber was linked with model Sydney Brooke in 2020, when the two were both working at Cafe Habana, a Malibu restaurant owned by Gerber's father.

