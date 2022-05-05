Pregnant Sophie Turner Wore High-Fashion Slides to the Met Gala: 'She's Wearing Flats!'

The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas, was all about cool-girl comfort on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala

Sophie Turner attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Sophie Turner makes her own style rules.

Before walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet with husband Joe Jonas, 32, as one of the brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, the Game of Thrones star gave Vogue an inside look at what it takes to prepare for fashion's biggest night.

Among the 26-year-old actress' pre-carpet ritual is her "Pre-Met pasta," which she is seen eating with full hair and makeup done in a white robe. "Gotta get those carbs in," she said.

The star also showed off her shoes for the event: Louis Vuitton flats, featuring a chain detailing. Turner added, "She's wearing flats! Who gets to wear a slider to the Met Gala? You can if they're LV!"

On the carpet, Turner paired the high-fashion slides with an archive Louis Vuitton embroidered long-sleeve gown which she wore with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection. By her side, Jonas wore a womenswear white tail jacket and black-and-white lace top from the label's spring-summer 2022 collection.

"I am wearing a dress from the 2016 cruise collection, which was shown at the Bob Hope house in Palm Springs," Turner told Vogue. "I know the estate had an immediate impression on Nicolas [Ghesquière], and led him to create this incredibly powerful collection. The juxtaposition of the house's Brutalist architecture with the refined interior… I think you see that [reflected] here with the beautiful flowing dress that carries chainmail-embroidered elements across the shoulders and waist, giving it a powerful, strong, and yes, feminine appearance."

Turner's appearance at fashion prom was just a couple of days before she confirmed that she and Jonas are expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Since welcoming her first child, the new mom has shared a number of throwback photos taken during her pregnancy.

Asked by a fan to share a photo of "something she missed" back in December 2020, the actress posted a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in front of a bathroom mirror.

"My belly," she captioned the snapshot.

Turner also debuted a new addition to her growing tattoo collection in honor of Willa. Posting to her Instagram Story in November 2020, the actress casually debuted the new body art baring her daughter's first initial in a selfie.

As she struck a pose, a small "W" could be seen inked underneath her tattoo of the letter "J," which many fans believe she previously got as an homage to her husband.

The exciting baby news comes shortly after it was announced that Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer wrote about the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.