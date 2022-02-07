Pregnant Rihanna Wore a New Fenty Beauty Lipstick for Her Bump Reveal with A$AP Rocky

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The singer and beauty mogul debuted the new shade — which holds a sweet message! — while out in N.Y.C with her rapper beau

When Rihanna debuted her baby bump in January, the Fenty Beauty mogul made a sweet statement with her makeup. And Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist, is sharing the details of her meaningful beauty look exclusively with PEOPLE.

While stepping out in Harlem with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore two new lipsticks from her Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick collection, which hit shelves on February 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Joy! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Beam with Happiness as She Reveals Her Baby Bump to the World MANDATORY BYLINE - DIGGZY/Shutterstock Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

The makeup pro applied shade Motha Luva – a light pink nude – to the outside of the 33-year-old mom-to-be's lips to define her iconic cupid's bow. Then, Ono filled in her lips with the shade Pose Queen, a neutral pink nude.

The finishing touch: a swipe of Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$y.

rihanna fenty lipstick Credit: rihanna fenty lipstick

The high-pigment lipstick, the shape of which was inspired by Rihanna's cupid's bow, features "Rihanna's favorite vanilla-peach scent," according to the release. It also contain hyaluronic acid as well as vitamins C & E to nourish lips. The lipstick cases sell for $12 while the bullets themselves are $20 each.

"Lipstick is the instant gamechanger – it can switch up my entire look instantly. The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable," Rihanna said in a statement announcing the release of the 10-shade, semi-matte range of seven neutrals and three reds, which the "Love On The Brain" singer curated herself.

The Grammy-winner completed her look with cascading curls, oodles of jewels and a bright pink puffer coat unbuttoned to reveal her baby bump.

rihanna fenty lipstick

A source says Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who broke the Internet following their casual Harlem stroll during which confirmed her pregnancy, "seem beyond happy."