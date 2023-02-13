Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

The pregnant superstar rocked diamond earrings, diamond ear cuffs, a diamond watch and a rare 19 carat ruby-and-diamond ring during her history-making performance

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 02:40 PM
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023
Rihanna. Photo: Getty (2)

Rihanna's Super Bowl baby bump reveal came with a serious side of bling.

The singer performed an incredible show-stopping performance during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and her jewelry — including a rare 19 carat ruby and diamond ring from New York based jewelry house, BAYCO — didn't disappoint.

In addition to the ruby and diamond ring that's worth more than $1 million, as first reported by Page Six, the Grammy winner and Fenty mogul also rocked some incredible diamond earrings by Messika Jewelry.

Rihanna wore a sparkling collection of pieces including dangling diamond earrings and several different diamond ear clips from the Paris-based brand.

The fashion forward singer — who revealed her second pregnancy during the show — also wore a stunning Jacob & Co. which featured a red dial surrounded in diamonds and a red leather strap, according to Hodinkee. The piece contains 251 pavé-set, round-cut diamonds and a crown set with even more diamonds: 30 round-cut white diamonds, to be exact.

rihanna superbowl jewelry
Rihanna jewelry. Courtesy: BAYCO; Messika

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna's stage-stealing outfit was also headline news. Her custom red Loewe flight-inspired look was "designed to build volume in step with the dynamic scenography of the show," according to the brand.

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted a jersey catsuit which formed the foundation of her look, worn under a sculpted leather corset and completed with a layered flight suit made of cotton canvas.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna. Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

'I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Anderson shared in a statement. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

And because she's Rihanna, her outfit had many layers. She also wore two custom Alaïa coats designed by the label's Creative Director Pieter Mullier for the career-defining performance. She opened in a red leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves, followed by a red leather maxi puffer coat with integrated gloves.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's wardrobe complemented her energetic set list which included smash hits like "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Diamond."

Rihanna is the first pregnant woman to headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, in May 2022, and are expecting their second child together, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE Sunday night following her performance.

Related Articles
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna performs on stage during the Super Bowl Half Time show
Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Debuted a Brand New Fenty Launch at the Super Bowl — and It's the Perfect Red Lip Product
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColUDwJLFFT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D caradelevingne Verified #teamrihanna 2h
Cara Delevingne Supports Pregnant Rihanna at Super Bowl in Savage x Fenty T-Shirt: #TeamRihanna 
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cole4M3gXfB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D mdollas11 Verified SUPERBOWL2023!!! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 Love you forevaaaa sis @badgalriri 1h
See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Embraces All Her Eras in a Midnight Blue Crop Top and Red Lip at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks