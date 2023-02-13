Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Rihanna's Super Bowl baby bump reveal came with a serious side of bling.

The singer performed an incredible show-stopping performance during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and her jewelry — including a rare 19 carat ruby and diamond ring from New York based jewelry house, BAYCO — didn't disappoint.

In addition to the ruby and diamond ring that's worth more than $1 million, as first reported by Page Six, the Grammy winner and Fenty mogul also rocked some incredible diamond earrings by Messika Jewelry.

Rihanna wore a sparkling collection of pieces including dangling diamond earrings and several different diamond ear clips from the Paris-based brand.

The fashion forward singer — who revealed her second pregnancy during the show — also wore a stunning Jacob & Co. which featured a red dial surrounded in diamonds and a red leather strap, according to Hodinkee. The piece contains 251 pavé-set, round-cut diamonds and a crown set with even more diamonds: 30 round-cut white diamonds, to be exact.

Rihanna jewelry. Courtesy: BAYCO; Messika

Rihanna's stage-stealing outfit was also headline news. Her custom red Loewe flight-inspired look was "designed to build volume in step with the dynamic scenography of the show," according to the brand.

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted a jersey catsuit which formed the foundation of her look, worn under a sculpted leather corset and completed with a layered flight suit made of cotton canvas.

Rihanna. Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

'I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Anderson shared in a statement. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

And because she's Rihanna, her outfit had many layers. She also wore two custom Alaïa coats designed by the label's Creative Director Pieter Mullier for the career-defining performance. She opened in a red leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves, followed by a red leather maxi puffer coat with integrated gloves.

Rihanna's wardrobe complemented her energetic set list which included smash hits like "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Diamond."

Rihanna is the first pregnant woman to headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, in May 2022, and are expecting their second child together, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE Sunday night following her performance.