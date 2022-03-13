Rihanna's baby bump took center stage once again Saturday in a silver metallic ensemble as she celebrated the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles

Pregnant Rihanna Sparkles in Silver Metallic Look for Fenty Beauty Launch at Ulta in L.A.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond for her latest Fenty Beauty launch.

The Fenty mogul, 34, kept the spotlight on her baby bump once again while sparkling in a silver metallic ensemble for the in-store debut of her cosmetics line Saturday at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

She donned a long-sleeve peekaboo crop top that criss-crossed at the chest with a glittery floor-length column skirt. The look was complemented with layers of silver jewelry, including a thin intricate chain draped across her pregnant belly.

The event was adorned with Fenty Beauty products hanging from giant balloons, complete with a customized claw machine and a classic orange Pontiac GTO emblazoned with the brands' logos.

Rihanna announced the arrival of her cosmetics line at Ulta Beauty last month with a parking lot photo op. "Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!" she wrote at the time. "Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th."

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

During another Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., Rihanna told PEOPLE it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she raved.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Rihanna said. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

Added Rihanna: "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b—."