Pregnant Kristin Cavallari Has 'Retired' Her Highest Heels
"I'm definitely wearing more ballet flats," she tells PEOPLE
Courtesy Chinese Laundry
Expecting a baby boy in August, Kristin Cavallari has stylishly breezed through her pregnancy — but she has made a few fashion concessions in the name of comfort.
“I’m definitely wearing more ballet flats,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’ll wear heels to dinner. I’ve retired my highest heels for a bit, though!”
Admitting she doesn’t have any tricks to giving her feet a break — “I just don’t wear heels the next day if my feet hurt,” she shares — the reality starlet says she first fell in love with shoes in fifth grade, when she had a pair of platforms that her mom hated. “But I didn’t get really into shoes until I was 18,” she says, “when I discovered Louboutins.”
Cavallari, a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry, says she’s had a lot of fun in her role. “I love connecting with my fans on fashion, especially shoes, and this has been the perfect platform,” she says, lauding the brand’s affordability.
Her favorite looks lately? “I love a good platform heel and I’ve been really into strappy heels,” she shares. “Living in California makes you able to wear open-toe shoes year-round, which I love … but it’s also fun to wear cute boots, too!” Tell us: What are your favorite shoe styles?