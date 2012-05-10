Courtesy Chinese Laundry

Expecting a baby boy in August, Kristin Cavallari has stylishly breezed through her pregnancy — but she has made a few fashion concessions in the name of comfort.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m definitely wearing more ballet flats,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’ll wear heels to dinner. I’ve retired my highest heels for a bit, though!”

Admitting she doesn’t have any tricks to giving her feet a break — “I just don’t wear heels the next day if my feet hurt,” she shares — the reality starlet says she first fell in love with shoes in fifth grade, when she had a pair of platforms that her mom hated. “But I didn’t get really into shoes until I was 18,” she says, “when I discovered Louboutins.”

Cavallari, a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry, says she’s had a lot of fun in her role. “I love connecting with my fans on fashion, especially shoes, and this has been the perfect platform,” she says, lauding the brand’s affordability.