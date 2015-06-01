Kim Kardashian West didn’t let her first pregnancy stop her from wearing fashion-forward outfits. And it looks like she’s already putting on a stylish outfit parade with baby No. 2. The 34-year-old star arrived in N.Y.C. Saturday in a monochromatic look that showed off her famous figure — just one day before her pregnancy was revealed during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians preview.

Splash News Online

Kim (who is not showing yet) paired a low-cut taupe top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings and jacket on Saturday. She had her favorite black shades on and her hair down with a center part. The reality star also posted a series of sexy photos on Instagram over the weekend from her Vogue Brazil shoot, showing off her flat stomach in a sheer shirt and crop top.

During a teaser for the latter half of this season’s KUWTK (that aired after Sunday’s midseason finale), Kim was shown confiding her big news in sister Khloé Kardashian.

“I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant,” she says with excitement.

The reality star has faced fertility challenges trying to conceive her second child with husband Kanye West, which have been documented on the shows.

“Trying for baby number two is just not fun like baby number one … I’m like, ‘I’m ovulating in five minutes! Get over here,’ ” she said on a recent episode.

And while we wait to meet North West’s little brother or sister, we’ll definitely be documenting Kim’s style. Her first big red carpet will be at Monday’s CFDA Awards, where she will be presenting Instagram founder Kevin Systrom with the CFDA media award.

