Pregnant Kate Upton Is 'Feeling Great' and Has a 'Perfect Little Bump,' Source Says

Kate Upton is loving pregnancy life.

The model, 26, who’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, 35, couldn’t be more excited about their first baby.

“She has the perfect little bump and is feeling great,” a source close to Upton tells PEOPLE.

Upton announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post Saturday wearing a red suit and white top that revealed a hint of her growing baby bump. “#PregnantinMiami,” she captioned the photo before hitting the red carpet at Sports Illustrated’s first-ever open casting at W South Beach later that evening.

Kate Upton/Instagram

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

On her Instagram post, Upton’s husband shared his excitement in a heartfelt comment.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!” Verlander commented. “I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Upton and Verlander wed last year in an ultra-posh wedding in Italy on Nov. 4, just days after the baseball pitcher helped the Houston Astros score their first-ever World Series victory.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Beauty Products Our Editors Are Buying From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

At the ceremony, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opted for a classic bridal look in a white, long-sleeve, lace Valentino gown paired with a matching cathedral-length veil. However, she slipped into something sexier for the reception—a gorgeous draped semi-sheer gown covered in beading designed by Christy Rilling Studio.

KT Merry

Since their nuptials, married life been bliss for the couple, who first started dating in early 2014.

“Married life’s been great,” Verlander told PEOPLE in March. “I married my best friend, and we do everything we can to spend as much time together as possible.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier,” he added. “It’s been a lovely first year of marriage.”