Kate Hudson‘s famous long blonde locks are back! (Well, kind of.)

The actress, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, revealed her hair transformation on her Instagram Story Wednesday as she was getting ready for an event with hairstylist Chris McMillan.

In the brief video clips, Hudson, 39, covered her ombré pixie ‘do with a chic shoulder-length faux bob that was loosely curled.

The style star’s latest hair change comes nine months after she surprised fans by shaving her tresses in July 2017.

Hudson revealed that she shaved off her blonde locks for the movie, Sister, which comes from Australian singer/songwriter Sia who also wrote and is directing the project.

The buzz cut was the most drastic haircut Hudson has had since she found breakout success in 2000’s Almost Famous.

The soon-to-be mother of three previously shared that she wanted to get a buzz cut to match hairstyles with her eldest son Ryder, who was also sporting a shaved head at the time.

“I copied Ryder,” Hudson joked to Entertainment Tonight. “Ryder had it way before. Ryder’s been buzzing his head for a long time,” she added, saying when she shaved her own blonde locks, Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style.’ ”

Hudson continued, “But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy. But it was really cool.”