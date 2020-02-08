Pregnant Ciara Had to Be Cut Out of Her Dress by Husband Russell Wilson After Tom Ford Fashion Show

Ciara made the best out of a fashion mishap!

On Friday night, the singer, 34, and her NFL husband Russell Wilson — who are expecting another child — stepped out for the Tom Ford Fashion Week show in Los Angeles. The next morning, Ciara shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story, explaining that the zipper on her dress broke on the way to the show.

“What are the chances?” the pregnant star said in an Instagram Story video that showed her team trying to fix her dress. “I am running on my way to Tom Ford and my zipper popped. So now we’re just — this is how we’re getting to the show. Shoutout to Rachel and Amanda, just tag-teaming it right now. The stuff that we go through ladies, anything for fashion.”

After they returned home from the show, Wilson, 31, had to carefully cut his wife out of the dress.

Image zoom Ciara/Instagram

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson Ciara/Instagram

“Right now my honey is cutting me out of this dress,” Ciara said in another Instagram Story video. “You cannot damage this dress, baby.”

During the fashion show, Ciara hid the zipper mishap, looking chic in the black turtleneck dress that showed off her baby bump. Meanwhile, the NFL star opted for a leopard-print jacket over a black turtleneck and black pants. Both stars shared sweet snaps from the event to Instagram.

RELATED: Ciara Shows Off Pregnant Belly in Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey at 2020 Super Bowl

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ciara and Wilson’s fashionable outing came days after they attended the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami together last weekend.

Last week, the couple announced that they were expecting another child with separate Instagram posts of the “Melanin” singer showing off her pregnant belly in a bikini. Wilson and Ciara previously welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Pregnant Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Step Out for Date Night in Miami Ahead of Super Bowl

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, Ciara opened up about her hopes for the new year — and shared that she was excited to spend time with her children and husband.

“What I’m looking forward to the most in 2020 is watching my kids reach more milestones and of course, having more and more fun with my husband too,” she said at the time.