Pregnant Blake Lively Shares Hilarious Solution to Maternity Wardrobe Malfunction

Blake Lively is sharing some ingenious maternity style tips with her Instagram followers.

After a couple of fashion mishaps turned into a moment of realization on Sunday, the pregnant mother of three, 35, posted an image of herself wearing an open dress to reveal her baby bump underneath in a long skirt.

"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button, wear both," Lively wrote. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right??"

In the photo, Lively rocked a black dress with white polka dots, layered over a black skirt, each serving a necessary function. With a smile on her face and a necklace of pearls to complete the ensemble, Lively seems to be making her own style rules for baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed in September that she and Reynolds, 46, are expecting their fourth child when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Blake Lively/Instagram

In November, Reynolds said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that their daughters are "ready" for having a new sibling. "I'm very excited," he said in November.

"We'd have to be," Reynolds continued. "You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."

Reynolds also recently appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he spoke about how his family is preparing for the new addition: "The first one, everything's like perfect, and you set everything up, everything's sterilized. By the fourth, you're just like, oh, right this is happening. I should sweep or something."

"Not as much preparation has happened. I shouldn't speak for my wife because she's in it to win it right now. She's ready. We're very excited, though," Reynolds added.