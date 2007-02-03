Predict-a-Gown: What Will Christina Wear to the Grammys?

Can we even remember the days that the now flawlessly turned out singer used to arrive to award shows in chaps and multi-colored extensions? We’re pretty confident that Christina Aguilera will stick to her now-signature platinum girls and sexy siren dresses for the Grammys next week. But which dress will it be? Roberto Cavalli has designed her tour costumes, so she could easily slip into this crystal encrusted showstopper from his spring collection. If she wants to go away from the white that she wore last year, she could opt for a shimmering black gown from Fendi. But what if for a real switch-up, she went short on the red carpet? She’d look flapper-fabulous in this fringed Zac Posen or glittering Behnaz Sarafpour. We’ll find out soon enough! Tell us: What do you think Christina should wear to the Grammys?