Predict-a-Gown: What Will Cate Blanchett Wear on the Red Carpet?

Cate Blanchett has red carpet fashion-watchers buzzing with her high-profile appearance, alongside Katie Holmes, at the Armani Prive show last night in Paris — does this mean that the SAG and Oscar-nominated actress is selecting one of Giorgio Armani’s elaborate couture creations, like this beaded grey silk gown, to wear to an award show? Or is she really in Paris to pick from another one of the couture collections showing this week? Let the speculation begin! Will she make the ultimate red carpet entrance in this dramatic Christian Dior? Will she signal “serious actress” in this moody Givenchy? Or will she go for bold color, as she did in 2005 in her yellow Valentino, in this canary chiffon Lacroix? Metallics also look great against Cate’s pale complexion, so why not this shimmering Elie Saab or this platinum beaded Chanel gown? One thing we can count is that this is one actress who isn’t afraid to make a major statement!