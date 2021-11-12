A Celebrity Colorist Shares 5 Top Tips for Managing Postpartum Hair Loss

While you may have heard of postpartum hair loss from other moms or stumbled across horror stories on the internet, it can still be a shock when it happens to you.

Whether it's mild shedding, or you have a whole new hair line like Ashley Graham, 34, experienced after welcoming her son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in Jan. 2020, (the actress and model is currently expecting twins) losing your hair while caring for a newborn is stressful, and at times, alarming. It's also very common and there's a community of new moms who are going through it too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While you may be scared to visit your hairstylist while you're experiencing shedding, a visit to your stylist might be just the pick-me-up you — and your mane — need. Here celebrity colorist Ryan Pearl shares some simple tips for managing tricky hair after baby, because the last thing new moms need is something else to stress about.

Try Face-Framing Highlights

"One of my favorite postpartum color hacks is placing baby lights around the face, called a face frame, and adding baby lights at the part," says Pearl.

"This will diffuse any line of demarcation and ensure a soft, low maintenance grow out so you can make less trips to the salon and get the most out of your color."

Go for a Gloss If You're in a Time Crunch

If spending a few hours in the salon chair is out of the question, Pearl suggests getting a gloss to blend in any old highlights and add shine. "This is a quick, easy and affordable way to polish up existing color and works for a range of shades from light to dark."

Avoid Box Colors

No matter what, don't dye it yourself with drugstore box color in between trips to the salon.

"I can't tell you how many of my clients who are new moms that come in for color correction after attempting to make a quick fix at home," says Pearl. "More often than not it ends up being more work to fix in the end. Just wait it out and get into the salon when you can for a proper treatment."

Invest in a Good Cut

If your hair feels brittle, knock off dead ends and dryness with a cut.

"You may be tempted to try to hang on to every last strand but snipping away is a good start to getting your hair back to its former glory," Pearl shares. "Split ends really do travel up the hair shaft so it's important to tend to them so it doesn't get worse.

Stock Up On Quality Products

Incorporate a good line of products in your haircare routine.