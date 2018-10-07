Post Malone Debuts New Look: 'Plz Don't Stop Listening to My Music'

“Congratulations” are in order — Post Malone has a brand-new haircut.

The “Rockstar” rapper, 23, showed off his fresh look via Instagram on Saturday. In the first of three shots, Malone smokes as he gazes into the camera and shows off his short hair. He captioned the picture, “had 2 big ass dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music.”

In the comments section, Diplo joked, “Going to sell all my Post Malone CDs on eBay now,” while Noah Cyrus commented with a heart.

In the next three photos by photographer Adam DeGross, Malone bares his extensive collection of tattoos in a white tank top.

Malone commented on his appearance in July after a fan, in a now-deleted tweet, asked Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown if the show could give Malone a makeover. Brown wrote, “Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?”

“No they just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” Malone tweeted. “Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

Brown answered, “Haha! Got it! Thanks Man. You Keep killing it too. I personally love [your] style and music.”

Malone made another recent fashion statement for a personal reason: paying tribute to his friend Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

Post Malone Post Malone/Instagram

At the KAABOO Del Mar festival in September, he wore a shirt adorned with pink, blue and orange flowers that read “RIP Mac Miller” and pants decorated with hearts.