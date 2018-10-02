Post Malone Got His First Tattoo to Prove He Was 'Way Tougher' Than Justin Bieber

Splash News

Post Malone is covered in tattoos — he even has the words “Always Tired” inked under his eyes! — but the rapper was actually terrified to get his first one years ago, until Justin Bieber inspired him to change his mind.

“We were working on Stoney, and then we had a tattoo artist come through, and I was like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tats, and I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you,’” Malone said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And then I got one, it’s a pretty s—– tattoo. It’s a Playboy bunny tattoo. It was my first tattoo, I don’t know why,” he continued.

But just a few days after getting his first tattoo, Bieber ruined it during an intense game of basketball.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I guess Justin was watching this interview in the future when I said I was tougher than him ‘cause we played basketball like two days later and he knocked the whole thing off,” Malone said. “It was just blood dripping down my hand. It kind of looks like my tattoo got dropped in lava, but I like the story anyways.”

Christopher Polk/Getty

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Celebrities with Best Friend Tattoos

RELATED VIDEO: ICYMI: Justin Bieber’s Massive Tattoo Has Twitter In A Frenzy!

For his young fans that dream of getting tatted up like Malone one day, the rapper revealed he launched temporary tattoos on his website that include recreations of all his tattoos.

He joked on the show about the temporary tats, “If you have any inclination to be me and piss your mom off too, [you can]!”