Post Malone Drops Second Collaboration with Crocs, Catapults the Shoe Brand to Hypebeast Status Once Again

The grind does not stop for Post Malone! The rapper is back at it again with another exclusive pair of Posty Crocs just in time for the holidays.



The multi-platinum recording artist’s second collab with the gardening shoe turned hypebeast footwear brand will feature the rubber clog in yellow with a barbed wire design wrapped around the top and will (of course) have his Posty Co logo stamped on the sides. He also customized six, brand-new Jibbitz charms to go with his personalized new style.

Last month, the 23-year-old Croc-enthusiast dropped his first custom-made shoes with the brand and they out within minutes. Even international pop star Madonna wanted to snag herself a pair.

The second drop will be available for purchase on December 11th on the Crocs official website as well as five, select Crocs retail stores.

The singer-songwriter has been on a roll and also debuted his partnership with Beats by Dr. Dre in a commercial to promote the brand’s new wireless headphones and his single “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee that will be a part of the upcoming, animated film Spiderman: Into the SpiderVerse.

Malone teamed up with the infamous headphone, earphone and speaker company for their holiday campaign, Music the Way the Artist Intended.

On his Instagram, he posted the video that shows him and Lee recording in the studio and listening to his song using the latest, iconic audio device and captioned the clip, “Sunflower the way me and @swaelee intended @beatsbydre.”