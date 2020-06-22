“The man needed more room for tats,” one Instagram user said of Post Malone's new buzz cut

Post Malone Debuts New Skull Tattoo and Buzz Cut as He Tells Fans to 'Spread Your Heart'

Post Malone just shaved his head to make room for a new tattoo.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old rapper debuted a large skull design above his ear on Instagram alongside a sweet message to his fans, encouraging them to “stay strong” amid social unrest and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a**. Love, Austin," Malone (whose real name is Austin Richard Post) captioned a dimly-lit selfie showing off his new buzz cut and fresh ink.

The stylized skull outline that spans across the right side of Malone's head next to his other signature face tattoos, including a dagger sword, a hammer, two ace playing cards and the phrase “Stay Away” scribed above his right eyebrow.

“The man needed more room for tats,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. “Sheesh probably took 10 hours,” a second person said.

Malone’s new body art comes after the hip-hop star opened up to GQ Style about why he continues to cover his face with tattoos— a personal choice that has both charmed and confused fans.

Image zoom Jason Nocito for GQ Style

“I’m a ugly-ass motherf—er,” he told the outlet. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

In February, Malone added a bloody buzzsaw design, which he placed on his left cheekbone, to his slew of face tattoos.

Image zoom Ruben Tattoo/ Instagram