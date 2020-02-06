Post Malone Has a New Face Tattoo Featuring a Bloody Buzzsaw Design

Post Malone is expanding his elaborate face tattoo collection.

The “Circles” singer, 24, showed off a new face tatt — this time, featuring a buzzsaw design that has bright red blood droplets — on his left cheekbone in a series of Instagram posts shared by the tattoo artist, @rubentatttooartist.

“Last night at the Sprint Center in KC,” Ruben wrote alongside one of the photos, which appear to be taken backstage during the Kansas City, Missouri leg of Malone’s Runaway Tour.

The tattoo artist also documented the process on his Instagram Stories, reposting several videos of the process. And despite the unique placement and thin skin that protects the cheekbone, Malone looked calm and collected throughout the session.

Photographer and videographer Adam DeGross captured the moment and shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.

His new ink comes just less than two months after the star added a tattoo of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to the right side of his face along his jawline and down to his chin.

Hours before taking the stage for a live New Year’s Eve performance in New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31, the “Circles” singer, 24, shared a photo to Instagram of his latest tat.

“Have a good ass new year💕🙈” Malone captioned the photo, snapped in his hotel room bathroom.

Tattoo artist Kyle Hediger did the intricate art piece, posting an up-close look at Malone’s face afterwards to his own Instagram account.

“Last tattoo of 2019,” Hediger wrote. “Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone. Love you. 2020 is going to be next level.”

Malone famously inked the phrase “Always tired” on his face in 2018, positioning the first word under his right eye and the second under his left. Both are written in swirly script font (and strategically placed to conceal any dark circles he might have!)

DeGross captured the moment Malone got the tattoos from artist Chad Rowe and also shared the first shot of the final product, writing “this is happening right now,” alongside the close-up snap.

The star also has the image of a sword tatted down one of his temples, as well as his other “forever mood” permanently marked over his right eyebrow that reads: “Stay Away.”