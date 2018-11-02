Post Malone is full of surprises. His latest? Collaborating with Crocs to create his own pair of footwear, Posty Crocs.

The rapper — who frequently wears the brand — released the design Thursday, which features the signature hole-covered clog covered in Malone’s baby devil face motif. It also comes with six custom-designed Jibbitz charms that include Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo, an eyeball and his Posty Co. logo.

The $59.99 design already completely sold out — but Crocs confirmed to PEOPLE that more are being restocked soon.

“my first collab with @crocs is SOLD OUT already! go to link in my bio to get updates on future releases,” Post Malone wrote on Instagram following the successful launch, revealing that he has more Crocs to come in the near future.

The rapper’s diehard fans aren’t the only ones who were pumped to get their hands on his Crocs collab.

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs noticed that Madonna loved his design so much, she wanted to know where she could get her own pair!

“Omg i love those. How can i get some??” Madonna wrote in the comments on Malone’s Instagram post.

The Crocs official Instagram account replied to the “Material Girl” singer to let her know they would make sure she could get the shoe. “QUEEN, hi! DM us!” the brand wrote.

Malone has been a longtime fan of Crocs, and has spoken about the brand on social media before partnering with them to create his own shoe. Earlier this year, the rapper tweeted, “u can tell a lot about a man by the jibbits on his crocs,” which is what inspired the collaboration.

u can tell a lot about a man by the jibbits on his crocs — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) June 6, 2018

In a press statement Malone said, “If you like something, go get it. I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”