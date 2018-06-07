Post Malone Gets Tattoos That Read 'Always Tired' Under His Eyes

Don’t even bother asking Post Malone if he got enough sleep last night, because the answer will most likely be “no.”

To preempt the question, the rapper permanently marked his body with his permanent state of being: “Always Tired.”

Post Malone, né Austin Richard Post, 22, added the new ink to his extensive collection Wednesday night right smack in the center of his face. The word “Always” was inked in a swirly script font beneath the singer’s right eye, and “Tired” tattooed directly under his left — both strategically concealing any dark circles he might have.

Photographer and videographer Adam DeGross captured the moment Post Malone got the tattoos from artist Chad Rowe and also shared the first shot of the final product.

“‘Always Tired’ new POST MALONE tattoos done by @chadrowetattoos,” DeGross wrote on Instagram.

And for those who don’t know, these aren’t Post Malone’s first face tattoos. The star also has the image of a sword tatted down one of his temples, as well as his other forever mood permanently marked over his right eyebrow that reads: “Stay Away.”

One thing’s for sure: The rapper’s latest additions are one way to avoid worrying about undereye circles in the morning.