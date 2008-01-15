Posh's New Look: Love It or Hate It?

Damien Meyer/Getty Images

We love watching Victoria Beckham change up her look — from platinum hair to all-pink outfits, what won’t she try? But when we first saw her on New Year’s Eve with a wide headband holding back her brunette bob, we assumed it was just a bad hair day. But when she wore the black band to the Roberto Cavalli fashion show in Milan, we knew it was here to stay! Add that to her severe (and severely plunging) black tuxedo, and it’s quite a new look for the normally girly star! Tell us: What do you think of Posh’s new look? Do you love it or hate it?