There's a Secret Way to Get Lululemon, Free People, and More Popular Brands for Less

The revival of secondhand fashion is on the rise thanks to Gen-Z — and luckily, you don't have to leave your couch to go thrifting. Poshmark has become a popular destination for buying and selling used clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, and so much more. You can essentially shop from people's closets from all around the world. But perhaps one of the best parts is that you can score styles from a variety of popular brands for significantly cheaper prices.