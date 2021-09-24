There's a Secret Way to Get Lululemon, Free People, and More Popular Brands for Less
The revival of secondhand fashion is on the rise thanks to Gen-Z — and luckily, you don't have to leave your couch to go thrifting. Poshmark has become a popular destination for buying and selling used clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, and so much more. You can essentially shop from people's closets from all around the world. But perhaps one of the best parts is that you can score styles from a variety of popular brands for significantly cheaper prices.
You can find everything from Lululemon leggings to Free People dresses to Kate Spade purses and wallets for steep discounts. There are even luxury items from designer labels like Coach, Michael Kors, and Telfar that get authenticated by experts. Even better is that your order will arrive in two days thanks to priority mail shipping. If you're new to Poshmark, just enter your email address and create an account for free.
With more than 200 million items listed on the website and more being added daily, it feels slightly overwhelming to find the best styles. One way to discover items on Poshmark is to find what the website calls your "stylemate." This is someone who shares your fashion taste and often lists items in your size. You can follow their closet and get updates on your feed when they put new pieces on sale.
Since it can take some time to find your stylemate, we put together a list of sections to start browsing to help you get started. These are some of the brands that are currently trending on Poshmark, along with a few of our favorites you should definitely consider snagging for less.
What to Buy on Poshmark
According to Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra, "Stuff that really was popular 20 years back is coming back." In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance he explained, "Some of it has to do with social media, some of it has to do with [the] pandemic, and some of it has to do with the fact that buying and selling secondhand is very much part of this generation's DNA."
Giving old clothes new life is not only a more affordable way to shop, but is also an environmentally-friendly practice that helps keep them out of landfills. Whether you're looking to turn your closet into a mini boutique or want to find trendy styles from popular brands, head to Poshmark's website to start thrifting from wherever you may be!
