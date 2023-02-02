Portia de Rossi Surprises Wife Ellen DeGeneres with Vow Renewal (and Rewears Her Wedding Dress!)

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi celebrated their wedding anniversary early with a surprise vow renewal!

On Tuesday Jan. 31, the couple and a group of their loved ones gathered for what most thought was a 50th birthday party for de Rossi. Yet the small celebration turned into a romantic ceremony commemorating their 14+ years of marriage and officiated by their close friend Kris Jenner.

In a video shared to The Ellen Degeneres Show's YouTube channel, de Rossi walks through their home re-wearing the gorgeous Zac Posen wedding dress from the couple's 2008 nuptials.

Their guests audibly gasp at the sight of the once-again bride, who looked out of a magazine in the pristine off-white, halter-neck bridal gown, which has an Old Hollywood feel thanks to its satin finishes and billowing tulle skirt. She wore her hair in a chic chignon.

While carrying a small bouquet of white roses, de Rossi makes her way to DeGeneres, 65, who is visibly in awe of her wife and taken aback by the grand gesture — which also included an acoustic serenade performed by Brandi Carlile.

The surprises didn't stop there! Jenner, 67, then walks to the front of the room, wearing a white coat and knee-high leather boots, to make the renewal official.

"Welcome to Portia's birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my [best friends] and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city," she began.

Jenner continued: "These two were born for each other. Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions."

"These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven," Jenner noted. "Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

de Rossi then took it away with a heartfelt speech. "Surprise!" she joked. "You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, a part from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Kelly Sullivan/Getty

de Rossi reminisced on her life's accomplishments ahead of her birthday, which includes her marriage.

"I feel like we're on a new journey," she said, adding that after moving from home to home (24 houses in 18 years to be exact), they're finally entering a "new chapter" in their lives.

"We're setting down finally, planting roots and taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I'm so excited about the future where we get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

After sharing her immense gratitude for DeGeneres for accepting and loving her, de Rossi concluded: "I'm so honored to be your wife."

The wives then kissed while everyone cheered on.

DeGeneres and de Rossi had been planning a commitment ceremony when the California Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage — and DeGeneres popped the question shortly after on May 15, 2008, four years after dating. She announced their engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The couple wed on Aug. 16, 2008 during an intimate ceremony with 19 guests – including DeGeneres' mom Betty DeGeneres and de Rossi's mother Margaret Rogers, who flew in from Australia – at their Beverly Hills home.

Both had walked down the aisle in custom Zac Posen looks – the TV producer in a cream-hued top and pants from the label – and exchanged rings by Neil Lane during their afternoon ceremony.

Following the pair's one-year wedding anniversary, DeGeneres said she felt "very fortunate and really, really lucky to have found that connection," while speaking with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Show. "It feels like you're home. There's an anchor. There's a safety."