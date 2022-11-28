Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered.

Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!

Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza," Williams told PEOPLE exclusively that she couldn't help but say yes to all of the gowns she saw and loved. "I just couldn't turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it," she said.

The show-stopping celebrations began on Friday as the two wed during a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests.

The first look in Williams' rotation was a custom gown designed by African couture label Lakimmy and fit for an Edo bride (Guobadia is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria).

The velvety red strapless number featured a mermaid silhouette that cascaded down into an eye-catching tiered, ruffled hem trimmed with feathers. Its bodice was adorned with gold accents, including a layer of chains. To top it off, Williams wore an okuka, a headpiece with Benin coral beads.

The star then followed up with two more gowns by designer Tabik: one in royal blue and one in gold, both of which coordinated with the ceremony's purple-and-teal color palette.

In addition to selecting her three ensembles, Williams was in charge of coordinating her family members' attire, providing the cultural fabric for their outfits as per Nigerian Yoruba and Edo tradition.

Typically, women wear an iro and buba (a vibrant skirt and top that is usually heavily beaded) and a gele (an ornate head wrap) and carry a fan, while men sport an agbada (an oversized kaftan designed from guinea or lace) and a hat made of asoke fabric.

"It was a huge undertaking," Williams shared of her duties. "I personally chose the fabrics that they're going to be wearing, including their head wrap, their gele. I chose all of the colors, everything. I should be a stylist after this!"

Yet, Williams didn't stop there — she threaded her go-big-or-go-home mentality into an additional four gowns worn throughout her and Guobadia's American ceremony the following day.

On Saturday, the two gathered at a Methodist church in Atlanta with their 350 guests — including RHOA friends Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey — for their second round of nuptials, planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events.

Williams walked down the aisle in a breath-taking white lace ball gown, complete with a full beaded and lace skirt, as well as a pearl-studded crown that extended into a tulle train.

For the reception, held at the St. Regis Atlanta, Williams changed into an Albina Dyla gown and then two more looks — one for the bouquet toss and then another for the afterparty — that were dressed up with different wigs from Williams' brand Go Naked.

"I thought, 'Why not? It's my last wedding forever,'" she explains simply.

Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 just after one month of dating, but now she's even more head over heels over Guobadia's new role in her life.

"It's just going to be like, 'My husband, my husband, my husband,'" she shares with PEOPLE. "I'm going to irritate everyone! It's our last marriage, okay? We belong together. That is it. It's a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn't happen often."