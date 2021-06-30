Porsha Williams Throws 'Fantasy Tropical Oasis' 40th Birthday Party Complete with 2 Outfit Changes

Did you really think Porsha Williams would have just one look for her birthday bash extravaganza?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her 40th birthday at The West Venue in Atlanta on June 25 surrounded by friends and family and dressed for her dream vacation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Porsha Williams Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

"After taking inspiration from my love of travel, [Lemiga Events party planner] Michelle Gainey designed 'P Island' to transport my guests to a fantasy tropical oasis full of lush details and lively entertainment," Williams told PEOPLE exclusively of her "P Island" theme.

The media personality, author and entrepreneur chose two bejeweled satin dresses for the occasion: a bright pink one-shoulder cutout gown that featured a side slit and train by Esé Azénabor and a sexy yellow halter dress that she paired with matching gloves. Williams accessorized with stilettos by Rene Caovilla and jewelry by House of Emmanuele.

Porsha Williams Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

"You know I love my looks! Having just one wasn't an option," Williams said. "I love my team It's always a pleasure to work with my stylist, Jeremy [Haynes], and my glam team."

The Bravo celeb, of course, went bold with her hair and makeup, staying on par with her high-fashion outfits. She said pro Kendrick Rahmings applied copper and gold eyeshadows on Williams' lids and added smoky tones on the outer corners because "we didn't want to be too cliché with the pink on the eyelid to match the dress."

Porsha Williams Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

Meanwhile, hairstylist Keoandra Coleman used the HD Deep Wave Lace Front Wig from Williams' GoNaked Hair line to create an "ethereal goddess" inspired half-up, half-down look.

"We used a small FHI Heat curling iron to manipulate the curls and make them my own," the reality star explained.

Porsha Williams Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

Upon arriving at the venue, guests were greeted by a steelpan drum, Junkanoo dancers and a "P Island" floral wall (the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photo!). Guests then walked through a tunnel covered in greenery to enter the main event space, which featured a massive dance floor, 15-foot tropical floral pieces, soft lounge furniture and sequin-covered cocktail tables.

The star said fiancé Simon Guobadia helped plan the party: "He did a wonderful job and paid so much attention to detail," Williams shared, adding, "It was an amazing night and one I will always remember. Truly special!"

Porsha Williams Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

"My favorite moment was being surrounded by family and friends who love and have supported me through my first 40 years of life," Williams said. "This year has taught me so much — especially to be thankful and my circle has gotten smaller in a good way!"