"I think it's a great way to show when you love someone," Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams said

Porsha Williams Reveals She Got a Tattoo of Fiancé Simon Guobadia's Middle Name on Her Neck

Porsha Williams has made her love for fiancé Simon Guobadia permanent.

While appearing on FOX's Dish Nation, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she got her soon-to-be-husband's middle name tattooed on her neck.

The revelation came about as Williams and her fellow costars discussed how Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos. After costar Sherri Shepherd joked about how her son Jeffrey wouldn't care if she got a tattoo in his honor, Williams said, "I got a tattoo. I think it's a great way to show when you love someone."

"I got my fiancé's middle name tattooed on my neck," Williams added, before Shepherd, 54, then asked what the reasoning was behind getting it in that specific spot.

"Right here, it don't hurt," Williams said. "I don't like no pain. Right here it doesn't hurt and, you know, I think that's cute."

Guobadia — who is the estranged husband of Williams' RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia — announced that he and Williams were engaged on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing one another.

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he wrote on Instagram.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote in an Instagram post that same night, alongside a selfie with Simon. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."

"I choose happiness every morning and every night," the mom of one added. "Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

Guobadia's estranged wife Falynn, 31, announced her split from him after two years of marriage on April 22.

Addressing her new relationship, Williams wrote on her Instagram post, insisting that though Falynn and Simon's divorce has not been finalized, the former couple have reached a settlement agreement.

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," Williams continued. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

This will be the second marriage for Williams, who was previously married to NFL star Kordell Stewart, from 2011-13. She shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

Earlier this week, Williams revealed that she is going all out for her upcoming wedding to Guobadia.

During an episode of Dish Nation on Wednesday, the Bravo star said that she's planning not one, not two, but three separate wedding ceremonies when she and Guobadia tie the knot.

"[Simon's] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we'll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country," Williams said.