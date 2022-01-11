Porsha Williams Shares Photo of Fiancé Simon Guobadia's 'Very First Tattoo' Featuring Her Name

Porsha Williams shared a glimpse of fiancé Simon Guobadia's fresh ink, which spells out her first name in a cursive font

Porsha Williams fiancé is showing his love for her with some fresh body art.

Williams, 40, shared a photo of Simon Guobadia's "very first tattoo" on Instagram Monday, giving her followers a close-up look at her fiancé's new ink — plus some behind-the-scenes footage of the process.

The The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an image of Guobadia, 57, and his brand new tattoo, which spells out her first name in cursive on his upper back. In the image, Williams places her hand right under her fiancé's fresh ink, also showcasing her bejeweled manicure and stunning engagement ring.

She also included a brief video and photo of Guobadia being tattooed. She closed out the gallery with two photos of herself and Guobadia leaning in for a kiss.

The reality star shared a quote about love alongside the photo, writing, "❤️🔥 'My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and un breakable [sic]. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you."

The quote continued, "'I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life. You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful.' "

"'Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time,' " the quote went on. "'I love you.' "

Williams ended her caption with her own message, writing, "Awe I'm so excited your very first tattoo is my name 🥰🥰 My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end."

Tagging Guobadia, she added the hashtags "#MrsGuobadiaLoading #Unbreakable #ThisLove #Fiance #Family1st #LoveBirds #CostaRica," and "#PlaceOfPeace."

Williams and Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 after confirming their relationship a month earlier. Guobadia was previously married to Falynn Guobadia. Williams was previously engaged to Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar.

Williams shared in December that she and her fiancé have set a date for their wedding, but are not yet sharing publicly when they plan to get married.

"I actually do have a date now," she told Extra at the People's Choice Awards. "I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online."