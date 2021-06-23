Porsha Williams Says 'Hello 40' in Sexy Bikini Photos for Her Milestone Birthday Celebration

Happy Birthday Porsha Williams!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her 40th birthday with some sexy bikini photos she shared on Instagram.

In one photo, the reality star posed next to a display of black and gold balloons while rocking a black bikini with her long hair in braided pigtails. In a second snap, the RHOA star lounged on an outdoor couch while soaking in the sun.

"Hello 40 🤗 #BirthdayGirl 🎉," she captioned the post.

Several of Williams' famous friends left birthday wishes underneath her celebratory post, including former RHOA costar Nene Leakes, who wrote, "Happy Birthday P."

Williams' fiancé, Simon Guobadia, also posted a special tribute on social media for her big day, sharing a series of sweet photos of the couple together.

"Happy Birthday my love. God is always on time, and has his purpose for our lives. You are my twin in every significant aspect of life," Guobadia, 57, captioned the post. "Your laugh is contagious and your tears touch the depths of my soul. We are one of a kind. As long as we continue to love, understand and respect each other, there is nothing on planet earth that can come between us and the love we have for each other. Now, let's love live and travel.❤️🖖🏿✈️"

The Instagram post also featured a photo of Williams' new tattoo, which she recently discussed getting in honor of her beau.

"I got a tattoo. I think it's a great way to show when you love someone," Williams revealed during a May 29 episode of FOX's Dish Nation. "I got my fiancé's middle name tattooed on my neck."

Guobadia - who is the estranged husband of Williams' RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia - announced that he and Williams were engaged on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing one another. Falynn announced their split after two years of marriage on April 22.

Addressing her new relationship, Williams wrote on Instagram insisting that though Falynn and Simon's divorce has not been finalized, the former couple have reached a settlement agreement.

"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," Williams told her followers at the time. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

This will be the second marriage for Williams, who was previously married to NFL star Kordell Stewart, from 2011-13. She shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

During an earlier Dish Nation episode last month, the 40-year-old shared that she is going to go all out for her upcoming wedding to Guobadia, adding that she's planning not one, not two, but three separate wedding ceremonies when the two tie the knot.

"[Simon's] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we'll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country," Williams said.