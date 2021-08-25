"Thanks for being transparent and REAL!!!" one person wrote in the comment section

Porsha Williams Reminds Fans It's OK to 'Have a Gut' as She Models New Dress in Mirror Selfie

Porsha Williams is embracing her body — and encouraging her followers to do the same!

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, posted an Instagram mirror selfie in a bright orange bodycon dress alongside a body positive caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"PSA: If you have ass and have not had lipo or tummy tuck dis what yo stomach and body gone look like," Williams wrote. "Get whatever surgery you want but at least remember if you have a fupa [a fat upper p—y area] or gut it's OKKKKK 💕 I was just trying in [sic] my @amazon dress and figured I would share that 😂 #Willdelete#PositiveMessage#InRealLife."

The reality star's fans and followers praised her honesty in the comment section.

"Do not delete! They need to see this!" one person wrote. "Thanks for being transparent and REAL!!!" a second Instagram user added.

"Like so like that❤️ our bodies, our business👊🏾" TikToker Tabitha Brown said. While Tamar Braxton wrote, "U was just flat Yesterday… you are just bloated. Be kind to yourself pumpkin 🔥❤️"

The uplifting post comes a few months after Williams celebrated her 40th birthday with some sexy bikini photos she shared on Instagram.

In one photo, the reality star posed next to a display of black and gold balloons while rocking a black bikini with her long hair in braided pigtails. In a second snap, the RHOA star lounged on an outdoor couch while soaking in the sun.

"Hello 40 🤗 #BirthdayGirl 🎉," she captioned the post.

The Bravo celeb also hosted a party at The West Venue in Atlanta on June 25 surrounded by friends and family and dressed for her dream vacation.

"After taking inspiration from my love of travel, [Lemiga Events party planner] Michelle Gainey designed 'P Island' to transport my guests to a fantasy tropical oasis full of lush details and lively entertainment," Williams told PEOPLE exclusively of her "P Island" theme.