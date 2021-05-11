Porsha Williams Is Engaged! See Her Massive Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Simon Guobadia

The Bravo reality star confirmed her relationship with Simon Guobadia (the ex of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia) in an Instagram post on Monday

Porsha Williams has a lot to celebrate!

In his Instagram post, Simon shared several photos of the happy couple and a close-up of Williams' new massive emerald-cut engagement ring positioned atop a thin band featuring pavé diamonds.

Williams also showed off the impossible-to-miss diamond while posing for photos with Simon and ex Dennis McKinley on Mother's Day.

"I'd like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one," Simon captioned the series of Instagram photos. "Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey."

porsha williams ring Credit: SIMON IYORE GUOBADIA/ instagram

His estranged wife Falynn, 31, announced their split after two years of marriage last month. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the "mutual decision was not made lightly" and she and Simon "are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children."

Addressing her new relationship, Porsha wrote in her Instagram post, "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January."

"I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," she continued. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

The divorce has not yet been finalized but the Guobadias have reached a settlement agreement.

Williams added that both her ex McKinley — with whom she split from shortly after giving birth to now 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — and Simon "are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ."