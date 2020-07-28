Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If the summer heat has you ready to ditch your denim shorts for more cooling options, Amazon’s Fashion department just may be the answer. Dedicated Amazon shoppers are known for discovering the best affordable, summer-ready pieces the retailer has to offer — and that includes this super soft and casual dress from Popyoung.

While Amazon carries a vast amount of summer dresses, the Popyoung option stands out from the rest thanks to its thick and durable material that thousands of shoppers have raved about. Almost like your favorite t-shirt in dress form, the design loosely flows down into a pleated bottom that won’t stick to your skin. It can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Made with a rayon and spandex fabric blend, the dress provides enough stretch for you to comfortably wear it while running errands or lounging around the house. And if the glowing reviews are any indication, this lightweight, effortless outfit is sure to become a summer staple in your closet. Many reviewers say it doesn’t cling to their body in unflattering places, while others say it’s proved to be extremely versatile for any occasion.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Popyoung Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress, $30.99; amazon.com

“Oh my gosh this is such a nice dress! The fabric is super soft, and after going through the wash twice now, it has kept its shape, color, and feel,” wrote one reviewer. “The material is not super thick, but it’s not super thin either. It’s so stretchy, and is very flattering. It looks great on any body type!!”

“I’ve had a rough time finding something in the right size that hides my shape, but this dress is so complimentary,” wrote another. “Not to mention the soft and airy feel of the material. I just got this today and I have ordered two more already. I love it!”

The ultra soft summer dress is available in sizes XS to 3X, but regardless of your chosen size, the price will stay budget-friendly at just $31. Have your pick from the array of designs and find out for yourself why other shoppers are buying multiple.