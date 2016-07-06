Popsicle Lips Are Happening: Here's How to Stain Your Pout This Summer

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Fourth of July may be over, but popsicle season is in full swing. And this summer, your favorite sweet treats are inspiring one of this season’s biggest beauty trends: popsicle lips!

The gradient lip look is basically just a glorified lip stain — a saturated coloration in the middle of the lips that seeps to the outer corners of the mouth — which looks as though it were created after a couple of licks of a red, white and blue Firecracker popsicle.

To get the look on your own, follow these easy tips:

Step 1: Find your stain.

In order to get your popsicle lips on, you’ll need a lip product with heavy staying power. We recommend using either a lip stain or a sheer liquid lipstick, which are both sure to last all throughout the day without feathering off in the heat. Our picks? Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Lip Stain & Shine and Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.

Step 2: Use your fingers and blend.

Achieving popsicle lips may look daunting, but it’s actually fairly simple. The key is to use your fingers. Grab some of your preferred shade with your index finger and press the color into the center of the lips, where the full pigment will be. Then to create the diffused look on the outer edges of the lips, softly blend out — and don’t be afraid to smudge!

Or, skip these steps completely and head to your local bodega to pick up your favorite ice pop and then slather it on your lips.

Now, check out how easy it is to get the popsicle pout look at home:

–Sarah Kinonen