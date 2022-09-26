Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022

01 of 35 Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in Stranger Things. Courtesy of Netflix Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson developed a passionate fanbase in season 4, and thankfully, his look is pretty easy to put together for Halloween. All you need is a curly wig, a Hellfire Club shirt, ripped jeans and a denim jacket.

02 of 35 Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie movie The image direct Though Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie doesn't actually come out until next year, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's neon rollerblading outfits — captured by paparazzi while the stars were filming — were the stuff memes are made of. Though the actress later admitted that she was "mortified" by the set pictures, we think you'll be feeling totally tubular in '80s-inspired workout clothes with matching visors (rollerblades optional depending on how stable you are on wheels).

03 of 35 Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Paramount Pictures/YouTube Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick dominated theaters worldwide, but it was Miles Teller's character Rooster, the son of Goose from the first Top Gun film, who took over TikTok. Grab a button-down shirt, aviator sunglasses and a fake mustache for this look, and finish it off with a top-volume rendition of "Great Balls of Fire."

04 of 35 Alexa Demie in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO Euphoria's second season spawned many iconic looks, but nothing quite tops Maddy's black cutout dress with matching gloves from the premiere episode. Be sure to emulate her winged eyeliner and brown lipstick for the finishing touch.

05 of 35 Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk Marvel Studios Go full She-Hulk by covering yourself in green paint and sporting a business suit to get the perfect balance of superhero and lawyer chic.

06 of 35 Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic Taylor Swift turned heads in this Oscar de la Renta minidress at the MTV VMAs this year, where she made the surprise announcement of her Midnights album. While the singer's look comes with a high price, you can replicate the look with a frilly silver dress and matching red lipstick. (Or if you're crafty, drape strands of tinsel over a nude bodysuit and some high heels!)

07 of 35 Austin Butler in Elvis Warner Bros. Something tells us we're going to see a lot of Elvises this year following Austin Butler's praised portrayal of the singer in Baz Luhrmann's film. One particularly striking look to replicate is his pink outfit, including a pink blazer with a black button-down shirt and pants.

08 of 35 Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. Peter Taylor/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty made audiences swoon over Belly's love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, but we were also in awe of her cute summery wardrobe. Grab a crochet tank top, jean shorts, and a fun beaded necklace and you're all set! Bonus: make the look a group costume by having two people dress up as Conrad and Jeremiah.

09 of 35 Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Pam & Tommy Pam & Tommy. Hulu Sebastian Stan and Lily James completely nailed their portrayals of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson on their hit Hulu series, right down to the spot-on hair and makeup. You can pick any number of their iconic looks to recreate!

10 of 35 Steven Yeun in Nope Universal Nope's star-studded cast means you have plenty of characters to choose a costume from, but, Steven Yeun's outfit in the film is one of the easiest to replicate. All you need is a white button-down, a red blazer, and a white cowboy hat.

11 of 35 Blake Lively at the Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Blake Lively proved she is the queen of the Met Gala when she stepped out in this N.Y.C.-inspired gown and tiara. If you're really wanting to go above and beyond this Halloween, grab a blue gown and matching gloves and DIY it with some bronze spray paint to replicate Lively's look.

12 of 35 Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in The Batman Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Nothing says couples costume quite like Catwoman and Batman! Channel Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson's versions of the iconic characters by grabbing a black leather jumpsuit and a cape.

13 of 35 Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange 2 Step into the multiverse as you channel Doctor Strange with a blue robe, a red cloak, and a fake goatee.

14 of 35 Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO Max Finally you have an excuse to pull out that Daenerys Targaryen wig from 2019! Dress up as Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy as an adult and Milly Alcock as a teenager) with a blonde wig, a striking red dress, and some sort of bedazzled cloak.

15 of 35 Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel Disney + Following the success of the recent Disney+ series and the upcoming Marvels movie coming out next year, there are bound to be many Ms. Marvel costumes hitting costume shops this fall.

16 of 35 Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the Met Gala Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made history as the first couple designer Thom Browne dressed for the Met Gala, so what better look to recreate for a couples costume? Thankfully, most of the pieces are probably already in your closet, including a black skirt, a white button-down, and a black blazer.

17 of 35 Jameela Jamil in She-Hulk Marvel Studios She-Hulk isn't the only fan-favorite character in the Disney+ series; fans have also gotten a kick out of Jameela Jamil's self-absorbed Titania. Replicate her debut look from the premiere with black leggings, a corset top, and a long black trench coat with gold trimming. Don't forget a striking red wig!

18 of 35 Lea Michele in Funny Girl Bruce Glikas/WireImage The casting drama of Broadway's Funny Girl was all that anyone could talk about in July. Insert yourself into that conversation by donning a look inspired by one of the most iconic costumes in the musical — a red skirt suit and black hat and gloves.

19 of 35 Serena Williams at the US Open Serena Williams. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Following her groundbreaking career, Serena Williams's final match at the US Open before her retirement was a monumental moment. Pay tribute to the GOAT with a black tennis dress, a long sleeve shirt and a tennis racket; bonus points for bedazzling your sneaks.

20 of 35 A League of Their Own Cast A League Of Their Own. Courtesy of Prime Video Amazon Prime Video put their own spin on A League of Their Own this year with an all-star cast. Channel the baseball players with a beige button-down dress, red socks, and a matching baseball cap.

21 of 35 Harry Styles at Coachella mega Harry Styles had a lot of big moments in 2022 — from the release of his album Harry's House to his role in Don't Worry Darling — but one of his biggest moments was performing at Coachella. Grab a mic and a sparkly jumpsuit and you're ready to rock.

22 of 35 Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO Sydney Sweeney's iconic bathroom scene in Euphoria was recreated all over TikTok, and it's sure to be a big hit on Halloween as well. For this look, you'll need a blue dress, a gingham button-up shirt, and lots of hairspray!

23 of 35 Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24 Everything Everywhere All At Once was all anyone could talk about when it hit theaters in March. Dress like Michelle Yeoh's character by wearing a purple sweater, a red vest, and a googly eye stuck to your forehead.

24 of 35 Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine in Purple Hearts Netflix Purple Hearts was one of the biggest Netflix movies of 2022, and it's likely to become a fan-favorite couples costume. For Luke, it's all about the camo and for Cassie, you'll want some cute jeans and a tank top. Don't forget to tuck your hair into your shirt for good measure!

25 of 35 Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes. Beth Dubber/Hulu Amanda Seyfried blew audiences away with her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes. To pull off this look, you'll want to dress in head-to-toe black, including a blazer and turtleneck, along with some red lipstick.

26 of 35 Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight Marvel Studios If you're wanting to dress up like Oscar Isaac's character in Moon Knight, you'll need a white cape, boots, and some sort of spandex to pull the whole look together. You could also dress up as Mr. Knight with a white tux and mask if spandex isn't your thing.

27 of 35 Dove Cameron in 'Breakfast' Music Video Dove Cameron/YouTube Dove Cameron was one of the best new artists of the year, and her "Breakfast" music video only solidified that. Don a pinstripe suit and tie to really capture her look.

28 of 35 Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Live out your Bridgerton fantasy with this Anthony and Kate couples costume by donning some Regency era outfits.

29 of 35 Julia Garner in Inventing Anna Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna". Aaron Epstein/Netflix Inventing Anna was yet another big Netflix obsession this year, thanks in large part to Julia Garner's incredible performance as Anna Delvey. Grab a red wig, some fashionable clothes and sunglasses, and you're ready to hit the town.

30 of 35 Sadie Sink in Stranger Things Netflix Something tells us we're going to see a lot of Walkmans this Halloween! Dress up like Max in this pivotal Stranger Things scene with a blue zip-up jacket, jeans, Vans, and of course, earphones.

31 of 35 Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange 2 Disney/Marvel Studios While Wanda Maximoff was one of the biggest Halloween costumes last year, this year it's all about the Scarlet Witch. Get the look with a maroon cape, black leggings, and a Scarlet Witch headpiece. You can even paint your fingers black for extra detail.

32 of 35 Florence Pugh at Venice Film Festival Jacopo Raule/Getty Images While you could channel Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling, why not get a little more creative by replicating her memorable look at the Venice Film Festival? Pair matching purple shorts and a button-up shirt with an Aperol Spritz as you look completely unbothered.

33 of 35 Lizzo in '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video Lizzo Music/YouTube You'll look like you stepped right out of a Lizzo music video as you don a bridal white dress, matching stockings, and a veil. If you're feeling really creative, have a friend dress up in a similar look so you can be both Lizzos.

34 of 35 The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 Hocus Pocus 2 (2022). Disney Plus The Sanderson sisters are back for Hocus Pocus 2, giving you the perfect opportunity to don their iconic looks, which have become a Halloween staple over the years.