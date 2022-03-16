Polo Ralph Lauren Unveils HBCU Capsule Collection for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

The collection is conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren is celebrating a facet of American collegiate life never before examined at the brand.

The historic fashion label announced Tuesday the launch of the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection, a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the heritage and traditions of the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The capsule marks the first time the brand has produced "a collection and campaign with an all-Black cast including its photographer [Nadine Ijewere], director, cinematographer and talent – predominantly sourced from students, faculty and alumni at both institutions," a release from Ralph Lauren said.

The collection, which includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories, also marks the fashion brand's first of its kind, with garments conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni working at Ralph Lauren.

"This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities," said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer of the company.

"It's so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It's about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand."

RELATED VIDEO: See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The collection celebrates the "sartorial traditions and history" of Spelman and Morehouse colleges, the release said.

Specific featured items include "white patchwork eyelet and silk wrap dresses," symbolizing the garments traditionally worn during the Spelman induction ceremony, and wool flannel blazers, serving "as an homage to the Morehouse blazer, a garment traditionally bestowed to students during their first days on campus."

The overall collection references styles worn by students of both institutions from the 1920s to 1950s, with photography and video from the campaign imparting a retro feel.

After its unveiling on Tuesday, Polo Ralph Lauren's new HBCU collection elicited a mixed reaction on social media, with some on Twitter wondering if the throwback era was the appropriate choice.

"Historically Black colleges and universities have uniquely been centers of both intellectual discourse and cultural influence for more than 150 years," said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., president of Morehouse College, per Polo's release.

"The Morehouse partnership with Ralph Lauren intelligently, creatively and boldly puts this intersection on full display, reflecting the breadth of impact we have had in driving societal transformation throughout our history."