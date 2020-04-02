11 Polished Tops to Wear for WFH Video Conferences (and Elsewhere)
They pair well with sweatpants
In a world where Webex conferences, Zoom meetings, and Skype calls have become the main sources of communication for those working from home, striking a balance between comfort and presentability in the way we dress has become a challenge. Of course, one would prefer to sit around in a cute loungewear set, but when you’re showing up for a meeting with your colleagues via video conference, sometimes a hoodie just isn’t entirely appropriate.
Luckily, Nordstrom’s Spring Sale has plenty of polished tops for up to 40 percent off. From a trendy ruffled blouse from Topshop for just $39 to a silky collared button-down from Equipment for $84 off its original price, finding a work-appropriate top at any budget is easy. If you’re in the market for some new workwear looks, we’ve picked out 11 of our favorite styles on sale at Nordstrom below, and they start at just $25.
Whether you pair these tops with jeans, leggings, or sweatpants (no judgements!) for your next video conference, you’re sure to look presentable, appropriate, and stylish — at least from the top up!
Buy It! Madewell Central Drapey Shirt, $39.75 (orig. $79.50); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tailored by Rebecca Taylor Confetti Silk Blend Blouse, $147.50 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com
Buy It! All In Favor Perfect Henley Tunic, $24.90 (orig. $42); nordstrrom.com
Buy It! Equipment Starry Night Shirt, $196 (orig. $280); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Frill Yoke Gingham Blouse, $38.50 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Joie Bolona Silk Blouse, $194.60 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Rachel Parcell Square Neck Textured Long Sleeve Blouse, $55.30 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ganni Print Crepe Shirt, $119.98 (orig. $160); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Vince Camuto Polka Dot V-Neck Top, $44.40 (orig. $74); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Vince Slim Fit Band Collar Silk Blouse, $177 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Court & Rowe Clip Dot Puff Sleeve Button-Up Shirt, $47.40 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com