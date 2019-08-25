This Super Comfy Duster Sweater Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $21

Image zoom

Fall is just around the corner, which means sweater weather is on its way. Before the crisp autumn temperatures arrive, it’s time to give your fall wardrobe a much-needed refresh. Along with flattering jeans, cute booties, and flowy frocks, a cozy duster sweater should be a staple in every closet this season.

If you’re still searching for your perfect sweater, you’re in luck! Amazon shoppers have designated the POGTMM Lightweight Duster Cardigan the only topper you need this fall. The sleek long sweater boasts an open front and a trendy high-low hemline, and is made from a lightweight, breathable material.

Not only is it super flattering and stylish, but it’s also the perfect transitional piece to take you from summer into fall. Plus, the maxi cardigan is totally versatile too — you can wear it with everything from jeans to dresses, and you can even layer it over your swimsuit for a cute beach cover up.

Image zoom

Buy It! POGTMM Lightweight Duster Cardigan, $9.99–$20.99; amazon.com

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that over 890 Amazon customers have given the sleek duster an impressive 4.4-star rating. “I love this duster so much! It is just what I was hoping it would be. It’s lightweight, soft, a beautiful flowy long length, & lovely. I can’t wait to pair it with some outfits! It’ll look so cute dressed up or casual. Now I want to buy more colors,” raved one shopper.

“I LOVE this maxi cardigan. It’s super bright white, flowy, and soft. The cut of this maxi feels like it makes me look taller and is super flattering. It’s made from a t-shirt-like material but is definitely versatile. Match it with jeans or linen pants and a tank for a casual feel, or dress it up with a skirt/dress/slacks and accessories for a night on the town. Super happy with this purchase,” said another.

The best part? You can score this stylish duster for as low as $10 depending on which style and size you choose. Which definitely comes in handy — there are 21 gorgeous colors and prints to choose from, and most customers say the sweater is so cute and comfy you’re going to want to buy more than one option at a time.

Image zoom

Buy It! POGTMM Lightweight Duster Cardigan, $9.99–$20.99; amazon.com