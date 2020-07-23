Shoppers of All Bust Sizes Can’t Stop Raving About This Wire-Free Bra

No matter who you are, bra shopping is rarely, if ever, considered a good time. Unlike shopping for a cute summer dress or trendy workout clothes, the hunt for a new bra is often done out of necessity. That said, when someone helps point us in the direction of a popular option that we can snag without leaving the house, three little words immediately come to mind: add to cart.

And according to the thousands of Amazon shoppers who swear by the Playtex Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra, it’s safe to say we’ve found a winner The wire-free bra has more than 5,000 perfect reviews backing its comfortable fit and design — so it’s no wonder it climbed to the number one spot on Amazon’s best-seller list for everyday bras. Since the bra is made with thick cushioned straps, a flexible yet supportive fit, and cushioned lining, women of all bust sizes are calling it a must-have.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Playtex Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra, $12.80–$39; amazon.com

“As a petite person with a large bust, the bane of my life is finding a good bra that doesn't make me look like Dolly Parton,” one shopper said. “Then came this bra that revolutionised my world! Not only does it give super-duper support, it also shapes AND lifts! Too good to be true, right? For the first time in my life I feel like I am not carrying around two jiggling watermelons on my 5'2" frame as it is so comfy with the extra band around the bottom and the thick straps. The cups are full so no lumps, bumps or spillage which gives a super-smooth outline under even basics like tee-shirts and vests. No padding or underwire yet gives great lift up off your ribcage making even a larger bust look ‘perky’, a word I thought I would never use.”

By lifting and shaping without uncomfortably digging into skin, the Playtex Ultimate Lift and Support Bra is nothing short of a hidden gem. What’s more, it comes in 21 colors and styles, including cotton-only blends, so you have plenty of options when it comes to personal style.

“I am absolutely stunned that the best bra I’ve found in the last 5 years is a $12 Playtex on Amazon. I love this bra with all my heart and both my boobs. I am a 40G, and I cannot believe how comfortable and supportive this bra is, “another reviewer added. “It’s not flattening and stifling like the minimizers, and it doesn’t stab you with wire. It shapes very well and gives the perfect lift. I got one in black and one in white, but at this price I may buy one for every day of the month.”

Ladies, you heard it here first. Head to Amazon to snag the supportive bra that has thousands of shoppers breaking up with their underwire bras for good.

Image zoom Amazon