Plaid Pants Are All Over Instagram Right Now — Nail the Look With These 5 Styles (All Under $35!)

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you’ve likely seen your fair share of fashionistas sporting the same fall look: plaid pants. Don’t believe us? Just check out fashion powerhouse Olivia Palermo rocking a pair of flared plaid pants:

Or how about Danielle Bernstein’s matching plaid suit?

Even Caroline Daur can’t get enough of the trend, pairing her plaid pants with stylish knee boots and an oversized sweater.

And then there’s Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio rocking a wide-leg cut with a very on-trend knit top and brown boots with a subtle Western vibe:

While these ladies likely went high-end with their plaid attire, you can actually get in on this hot fall trend for much, much less. Here are five pairs of plaid pants all under $24 that will make you look just as fashionable as your favorite Instagrammer.

Milumia Casual Mid Waist Plaid Pant

Milumia’s take on the plaid pant may be the most classic. The style keeps with the ‘90s skater theme with its mid-rise cropped jogger cut constructed out of a comfortable polyester and cotton blend. The pants are available in 16 different patterns and colors — including more plaid options like green and brown — to match your unique personal style.

Buy It! Milumia Casual Mid Waist Plaid Pants, $17.99-$21.99; amazon.com

Leggings Depot Soft Plaid Leggings

Perhaps the easiest way to sport this fall trend is with a pair of plaid leggings and an oversized sweater. (We promise, you’ll be the cutest one at the pumpkin patch with this look.) Leggings Depot has you covered with its ultra-soft plaid leggings made with just a touch of spandex for the right amount of stretch, and the pants have racked up nearly 5,000 perfect reviews for the comfort and fit.

Buy It! Leggings Depot Ultra Soft High Waist Fashion Leggings, $10.99-$16.99; amazon.com

Tonjori Wide-Leg Paint

For something with a bit more volume, try the Tonjori wide-leg, high-waisted plaid pant. The high-waisted culottes come with fashionably cut front pleats, slit pockets, and a hemline just above the ankle to show off whatever adorable shoes you’re pairing with the look. The pants will give off an effortlessly chic look that is both timeless and trendy.

Buy It! Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants, $23.99-$33.99, amazon.com

Marycrafts Ankle Pant

To bring this trend into the workplace, opt for Maycraft’s ankle pants in plaid. The high-rise pant is made with a cotton blend, making them the ideal pant for all-day comfort at work. The pants fall just above the ankle, also making them great for pairing with heels or cute flats. Of course, the plaid pattern also means these pants can be dressed down for weekend wear all season long, too.

Buy It! Marycrafts Work Ankle Dress Pants, $19.90-$26.90; amazon.com



Grace Karin Waist Paper Bag Pant

If you’re looking for a bit more detail in your plaid pants, Grace Karin’s Paper Bag Waist pants feature a high-waisted pleated look cropped just above the ankle. The spandex blend construction makes this another comfortable pair for the office or an all-day event. Pair them with a comfortable sweater, jacket, and maybe even a beanie to complete your adorable (and highly Instagrammable) look.

Buy It! Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets, $22.99; amazon.com

