Pitbull on Encouraging John Travolta to Shave His Head: 'What I'm Going to Look Like When I Get Older'

"He asked me if he could shave his head, and I said, 'Why not? Absolutely,'" Pitbull recalled on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show

Published on May 3, 2023 11:38 AM
Pitbull visits the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 02, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Pitbull. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pitbull is revealing the conversations he had with John Travolta before the Pulp Fiction star shaved his head.

On Tuesday, Pitbull, 42, appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show and candidly answered Howard Stern's questions about helping Travolta, 69, make the big hair switch. Stern was in Miami to launch SiriusXM's new Miami studios this week and Pitbull was one of the Florida-based guests to welcome him.

"Are you the guy that got Travolta to shave his head?" Stern asked as Pitbull laughed.

"I didn't get him to shave his head but he did ask me if he could shave his head, and I said, 'Why not? Absolutely,'" Pitbull recalled.

"I think Travolta looks great now," Stern commented.

Pitbull went on to explain that the Face/Off actor was present as the singer cemented his handprints outside of Grauman's Chinese Theater. "He came out to speak on my behalf. What an honor, right? Having one of the biggest, best actors in Hollywood history to come out."

Pitbull continued: "And that's what he asked me: 'Hey what do you think about this?'"

john-travolta-pitbull
John Travolta and Pitbull. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Robin Marchant/Getty

"Now I know what I'm going to look like when I get older," Pitbull joked.

The "Feel This Moment" singer is grateful for his friendship with the actor. "I love to sit with him and just have conversations [about] everything he's been through in life. It's amazing advice," the rapper told Stern, 69. "[It's] powerful and priceless to be able to hang out and shoot the s--- with Travolta."

Several years ago when Travolta debuted his new look, he got a lot of compliments for his new shaved head look — and thanked Pitbull!

"A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull — he lives his life like this, he would send pictures of me, I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought… Maybe it's time to do it," the Gotti actor told Extra at the time.

Of his shaved head, Travolta told the outlet, "It's been a lot easier. Life's simpler."

Without commenting on his new bald look, the actor first showed off his hair transformation on Instagram to ring in the new year.

In the image, Travolta, who was dressed in a tux, held up a martini while standing next to his daughter Ella Bleu. "I hope everyone had a great New Year!" he captioned the snap.

His fans quickly took to social media to voice their approval of his new 'do, with one social media user tweeting, "I gotta say #JohnTravolta looks great as a bald dude."

