This Pippa Middleton-Loved Handbag Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — but Tons of Styles Just Got Majorly Marked Down
Score deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day
The powers of an exceptionally designed handbag do not go unnoticed. And while sometimes it might seem necessary to sacrifice fashion for function, there’s one under-the-radar brand that’s proving the two are not mutually exclusive.
Radley London, a British label beloved by celebrities like Pippa Middleton, Lucy Hale, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, is changing the accessory game one design at a time. With a mission of offering shoppers “an investment piece that’s both stylish and functional,” the brand is making a strong case for bags that add more than just a fashion-forward spin to your outfit. They should add a practical touch, too.
Top-quality totes, clutches, and bucket bags that are trendy and functional aren’t always the most budget-friendly — but Radley London’s are, and during Amazon Prime Day 2020, they're even more affordable. For two days only, tons of the British brand’s bags are marked down, so if there’s a particular design you’ve been eyeing, now’s the absolute best time to buy it. At nearly half off, though, we have a feeling styles will be flying off the shelves.
Radley London’s handbag options run the gamut, from red-carpet ready clutches, just like the one Middleton carried during the British Heart Foundation’s Roll Out The Red Ball in 2016 to roomy carry-all styles like Bristowe’s quilted tote, which she brought along to her Dancing with the Stars rehearsal. What’s more, each option tends to boast a sleek, timeless exterior made from either a durable leather or a water-resistant nylon and an interior that has plenty of zip and slip pockets.
While no celeb-loved styles are included in Radley London’s huge Amazon Prime Day sale, there are plenty of similar options to choose from, like this Zip-Top Nylon Quilted Tote that’s currently $96.60 or this small trifold purse that’ll keep all your cards in one safe, organized place.
